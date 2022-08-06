5.6 lakh of TN’s ‘poorest of poor’ own two gas cylinders?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 30% of families holding the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards, issued to the poorest of poor, are found to possess two cylinders in the State, showed an analysis report by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

Following the report, the State civil supplies department recently commenced a field verification of 5.67 lakh such cards to check if the families own two cylinders. There are a total of 18.4 lakh AAY ration cards in Tamil Nadu. The TNeGA list was based on data on Aadhaar linked with ration cards and LPG connections.

V Rajaraman, commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, said the verification is being conducted to ensure eligible beneficiaries are provided essentials under the AAY distribution scheme. “If found possessing two cylinders, we will check if the beneficiary fulfils the criteria prescribed for holding an AAY card. If not, then such cardholders will be replaced with eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Revenue dept to conduct verification

Rajaraman said there is a strong possibility that many, who possess two cylinders linked with their Aadhaar may not be using them. “The cylinders may be used by their relatives or someone else without their knowledge. So, we have asked the revenue department to conduct a verification,” explained Rajaraman.

The AAY card holders are eligible for 35 kgs of rice, or 25 kgs of rice and 10 kgs of wheat for free. The beneficiaries are also provided sugar for Rs 13.50 a kg while other category ration card holders get it for Rs 25 a kg.

As per the Centre’s guidelines, families having an annual income up to Rs 15,000, old-age pensioners, Persons with Disabilities, destitute widows, slum dwellers, day labourers, street vendors, domestic servants, and construction workers are eligible for AAY cards.

As of June, TN has 1.15 crore AAY and Priority Households (PHHHH) ration cards meant for poor families. These card holders (approximately 3.45 crore) are covered under the National Food Security Act. The population figure was decided based on 2011 census data.

Under NFSA, the Food Corporation of India supplied 37.71 lakhs MT rice to TN in 2019-20, 31.81 lakhs in 2020-21 and 29.71 lakhs in 2021-22, revealed official data. Based on TNeGA data, deceased beneficiaries are being removed from the ration cards on a monthly basis.

