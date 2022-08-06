Be entrepreneurs, not job seekers: Guv RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, on Friday, called upon youngsters to become entrepreneurs, job givers, and not job seekers. Speaking at the 12th convocation of Vels Institute of Science and Technology and Advanced Studies, the Governor urged students to take risks and utilise the opportunities available in the country to become entrepreneurs. He said it’s a historic moment for students graduating now as there are unprecedented opportunities before them.

“Earlier, India used to be called a third world country but today it is one of the fastest growing major economies. Today, the world looks at India for leadership. Our whole ecosystem is very conducive to entrepreneurship now,” said Ravi.

He further highlighted that three things are required to become entrepreneurs: Resolve, capital and technical know-how; and all of these are amply available in the country. He said that finding capital funds to help entrepreneurship is not difficult today as various schemes have been rolled out by the Centre. At least 4,829 students, including 148 PhD students, were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony by chancellor and founder of the university, Ishari K Ganesh.

The university conferred honorary doctorates to Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, ace filmmaker S Shankar, Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Chairman of Radisson Blu Hotels Vikram Aggarwal.

