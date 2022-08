By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking his intervention to rescue eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari, who are stranded in Muscat.

In the letter, he said the fishermen are stranded due to expiry of their visa and non-payment of salaries by their boss, an Oman national.

He urged him to take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels and expedite repatriation of the fishermen and also to offer all consular support.

