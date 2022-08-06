Early initiation into breastfeeding just 54% in Puducherry: NFHS

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Despite having a high rate of institutional births at 99.6%, the early initiation to breastfeeding in Puducherry is just 54.2% and exclusive breastfeeding is 63%, according to the NFHS-5. Nationally, the rate of early initiation of breastfeeding is 54% and exclusive breastfeeding is 63% with institutional deliveries at 66%.

The disparity between births and exclusive breastfeeding indicates a gap at the hospital during delivery, lack of family support, and community support to the mother for continuity of exclusive breastfeeding, said Dr Manjubala Dash, Head of the department OBG, Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences, a govt of Puducherry institute Puducherry and National trainer for MAA(Mothers Absolute Affection )Programme/ IYCF course. Besides, there is a mother lacking in knowledge and skills for continuing exclusive breastfeeding, she said.

The annual World Breastfeeding Week is being organised between August 1 and 7 on the theme 'Step up Breastfeeding- Educate and Support, given by WABA (World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action) and theme given by BPNI (Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India). The focus is on breastfeeding Friendly Hospitals in India (BFHI).

Each hospital is required to have breastfeeding-friendly hospital status and needs to follow guidelines for early initiation of breastfeeding in the labour room itself, she said. They are required to educate mothers on techniques either primi (first-time mother) or multi (more than one pregnancy and delivery) assist them, she said.

In India, there are programmes like BFHI (Baby-friendly Hospital Initiative), MAA (Mothers Absolute Affection) and LAQSHYA (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative), but the target has not been achieved.

The IMS Act (Infant Milk Substitute Act ) came to force in 1992. This act prohibits the prescription of artificial milk powder unless indicated, prohibition of display of powdered milk, baby feeding bottles, teats/pacifiers in the shops/pharmacy, needs to obtain consent from parents when the formula is prescribed etc. “But do we practice the above law in a real situation today”?

There is a need for a proper system to monitor and evaluate the success of each programme and an officer dedicated to monitoring the IMS Act and its violation, she said.

