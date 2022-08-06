Ex-CM V Narayanasamy protests Central policies in Puducherry, held

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC President AV Subramanian, MLA M Vaidyanathan were among the 200 people arrested on Friday while trying to march to the Raj Nivas to protest against the Centre's 'anti-people' policies. Led by SP (East) Vamsidhar Reddy, police arrested protestors after a scuffle between the latter and personnel.
This is as part of the Nationwide protest by the Congress based on AINRC's directions. Accordingly, over 200 Congressmen gathered near the Immaculate Cathedral Conception Church on Mission Street and began marching to the Lt Governor's office.
The police put up barricades at the Ambur Salai junction, preventing them from going further. They raised slogans against the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy said that prices in the country have spiralled, while unemployment is growing with nearly 25 crore youths being unemployed. The petrol price have soared to `100 and diesel prices is `92.
He added, by levying GST on essential items, the Centre increased the prices of rice, wheat, maida, curd, buttermilk, milk, pencil rubber, medical equipment among others. Due to this, poor and middle class people were affected. Taking this into account, the Modi government is planning to take revenge on political party leaders through the Enforcement Directorate, said Narayanasamy
Democracy is slowly dying in the country, he said and alleged that Modi has no faith in democracy. "He is running an anarchic regime in the country. The main reason is that the Modi government is deceiving the people and the Centre has not fulfilled even one of its promises to the people. Political party leaders will unite and defeat Modi soon," the former chief minister added.
Former minister MOHF Shahjahan, former MLA RKR Anantharaman, former MLA Neela Gangatharan, senior vice president and coordinator Devdas, general secretary Karunanidhi and administrators were present.
PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC President AV Subramanian, MLA M Vaidyanathan were among the 200 people arrested on Friday while trying to march to the Raj Nivas to protest against the Centre's 'anti-people' policies. Led by SP (East) Vamsidhar Reddy, police arrested protestors after a scuffle between the latter and personnel.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice President
CWG women's cricket: Harmanpreet-led India beat England by four runs to enter final
Excise policy: Delhi LG suspends 11 officials, AAP govt accuses Baijal of favouring Pvt players
Lankan economic woes to last another year; nuclear energy, logistics could revive condition: Prez Ranil
KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meet in protest against 'discriminating' trend of Centre towards States
CWG: Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, race walker Priyanka clinch silver medals