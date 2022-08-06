Ex-CM V Narayanasamy protests Central policies in Puducherry, held

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC President AV Subramanian, MLA M Vaidyanathan were among the 200 people arrested on Friday while trying to march to the Raj Nivas to protest against the Centre's 'anti-people' policies. Led by SP (East) Vamsidhar Reddy, police arrested protestors after a scuffle between the latter and personnel.



This is as part of the Nationwide protest by the Congress based on AINRC's directions. Accordingly, over 200 Congressmen gathered near the Immaculate Cathedral Conception Church on Mission Street and began marching to the Lt Governor's office.



The police put up barricades at the Ambur Salai junction, preventing them from going further. They raised slogans against the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy said that prices in the country have spiralled, while unemployment is growing with nearly 25 crore youths being unemployed. The petrol price have soared to `100 and diesel prices is `92.



He added, by levying GST on essential items, the Centre increased the prices of rice, wheat, maida, curd, buttermilk, milk, pencil rubber, medical equipment among others. Due to this, poor and middle class people were affected. Taking this into account, the Modi government is planning to take revenge on political party leaders through the Enforcement Directorate, said Narayanasamy



Democracy is slowly dying in the country, he said and alleged that Modi has no faith in democracy. "He is running an anarchic regime in the country. The main reason is that the Modi government is deceiving the people and the Centre has not fulfilled even one of its promises to the people. Political party leaders will unite and defeat Modi soon," the former chief minister added.



Former minister MOHF Shahjahan, former MLA RKR Anantharaman, former MLA Neela Gangatharan, senior vice president and coordinator Devdas, general secretary Karunanidhi and administrators were present.

