Join hands to fight drug abuse: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday said an anti-drug awareness programme would be organised in schools and colleges across TN on August 11 and requested all MLAs to take part in programmes in their respective Assembly segments.

In a letter to the MLAs, Stalin sought the cooperation of all the MLAs in government’s efforts to fight drug abuse, which he said, destroyed the cognitive abilities of the youth and ruined their future and their families. This in turn seriously affected the future of the society and the country.

It is the duty of the State government to spread awareness on the ills of drug abuse and stop people from going down the path of drug addiction. The anti-drug awareness day on August 11 is being planned with his objective in mind.

Various awareness programmes are going to be organised in school and colleges and the district administration would inform the MLAs about them. He further requested the MLAs that they should take part in the drug-abuse awareness programmes in their respective Assembly segments by setting aide their political differences.

Change in profile pic

Chennai: CM MK Stalin changed the display picture of his personal Twitter handle (@mkstalin) to a photo of his father and former CM the late M Karunanidhi with the Tricolour in the background. It comes a few days after PM Narendra Modi requested all to mark the 75th I-Day by putting the national flag as the display picture.

