Safe haven for stolen bikes: Parking lots under Coimbatore cops’ scanner

Police will involve contractors and owners of parking lots in their  drive against two-wheeler theft in the city.

Published: 06th August 2022 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police will involve contractors and owners of parking lots in their  drive against two-wheeler theft in the city.

There are more than 50 parking lots in the city, including private parking areas, corporation-owned parking lots managed by the contractors, and railway station parking. Apart from this, hundreds of vehicles are parked on the premises of the government institutions such as Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Collectorate.

Since most of the places do not have effective monitoring mechanism, they become ideal spots for vehicle lifters to park stolen bikes for days together. “There is no proper monitoring in most of the parking places, which gives an opportunity to the vehicle lifters to park stolen vehicles and take them whenever needed. This is a big challenge for us to recover stolen vehicles,” said a police officer.

To find a solution, police will soon convene a meeting with parking contractors and owners and sensitise them. The officer said they would insist on CCTV surveillance at every parking lot.  “If they install CCTV cameras, we can trace vehicle lifters easily. Also, they would be asked to give a list of vehicle entries to police on a daily basis. The vehicles entry list has the vehicle’s registration number and that would help us to trace the vehicle,” he explained.

Further, he said details of abandoned vehicles should be handed over to police. The vehicles would be handed over to their owner only after investigation.

