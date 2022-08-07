Dravidian model can be guiding light for all states: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday explained why he described his government as one based on the Dravidian model rather than the Tamil Nadu model of governance.Participating virtually at the 25th State-level conference of the CPI in Tiruppur, the chief minister said: “Some people keep asking why the DMK did not describe its government as one based on the Tamil Nadu model. If we say Tamil Nadu, it will refer only to a geographical location. But when we call it Dravidian, it symbolises equality.

“Besides, Dravidian is a historical term that symbolises the social liberation of the Tamils. Those who are against social justice, equality, brotherhood, State autonomy, concern for language, etc., alone have been unleashing criticisms against the Dravidian model government of the DMK because they cannot find anything wrong with us.”

The chief minister said his government was working towards creating a prosperous Tamil Nadu based on the Dravidian model. “This model, however, is not for Tamil Nadu alone. It is a guiding light for all states. If the principles of the Dravidian model spread across India, the entire country will prosper. On the contrary, if communalism, religious fundamentalism, and autocratic tendency rear their heads, it would not add glory to India.”

Memorial for Gandhi-Jeeva meeting to be raised at Siravayal: Stalin

The chief minister also announced that a memorial would be raised at Siravayal village in Sivaganga district in memory of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighter and Communist leader Jeeva. Recalling the demand that CPI State secretary R Mutharasan made during this recent meeting with him, the chief minister said, “I hope this announcement will make both Mutharasan and TNCC president KS Alagiri happy.” Jeeva was one of the stalwarts of Communist movement in TN and also founded the Tamil Nadu Art-Literary Federation in 1961.

