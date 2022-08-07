Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T unearths Rs 200 crore in Kollywood search

According to film industry sources, this was the biggest I-T search operation carried out in recent days.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Undisclosed income of more than Rs 200 crore was detected during income tax searches carried out against producers, distributors and financiers associated with Tamil film industry on August 2.The search operations were conducted in at least 40 places in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Vellore. Undeclared cash of Rs 26 crore and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore were seized during the operation, the I-T department said.

Evidence also indicated collection of unaccounted cash from theatres and formation of syndicates by distributors to systematically underreport collections to suppress actual income, sources said.In the case of production houses, the actual amount realized from the sale of films was much more than the amount shown in the books of accounts, hinting at possible tax evasion, sources said. The unaccounted income was used for undisclosed investments and making undeclared payments, an I-T spokesperson said.Top film producers, financiers and distributors, including Anbu Chezhiyan, Kalaipuli Thanu, SR Prabhu and Gnanavel Raja, had come under the department’s scanner.

According to film industry sources, this was the biggest I-T search operation carried out in recent days.
The department, however, did not give any breakup of the undisclosed income or cash or jewellery seized from various producers, distributors and financiers. The searches on film financiers unearthed documents like promissory notes relating to unaccounted cash loans that were given to various film production houses and others, sources said.Several incriminating documents and digital evidences relating to unaccounted cash transactions and investments have also been seized. Secret and hidden chambers have also been unearthed during the searches, the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollywood Income Tax
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp