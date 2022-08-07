Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: Ex-editor of ‘Namadhu Amma’ quizzed

Marudhu Alaguraj told that he was summoned based on the opinions he made about the case in the media.

Published: 07th August 2022 05:46 AM

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special police team investigating the Kodanad estate robbery cum murder, on Friday, questioned the former editor of the AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ newspaper, Marudhu Alaguraj. According to the sources, following summon issued, Marudhu Alaguraj appeared before the special team at 11.50 am and Inspector General (West Zone) R Sudhakar was present during the entire interrogation which lasted for more than two and half hours at Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in the city. 

Marudhu Alaguraj told that he was summoned based on the opinions he made about the case in the media. Further, he said that he and, Poongundran were as faithful employees in the Kodanad estate.Last month, the special team questioned businessman Senthil Kumar, Managing Director of Senthil Papers and Board Private Limited in connection with the case.  

