40 per cent subsidy for rooftop solar panels in Tamil Nadu

Those looking to install roof-top solar panels on their terraces can now directly avail their 40% subsidy from the Union government.

Published: 08th August 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Those looking to install roof-top solar panels on their terraces can now directly avail their 40% subsidy from the Union government. Consumers can use their Aadhaar number and bank account details to apply for rooftop solar panels on the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) national portal for roof solar (solarrooftoppanel.gov.in). Once MNRE accepts the application, the subsidy will be credited to the consumer’s account.

A senior Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) official said consumers earlier had to approach TEDA or Tangedco for solar panel installation following which TEDA would get the subsidy (up to 3 kW) from the Centre and distribute it to the applicants. The official added that under the new system, MNRE will only intimate TEDA on the consumers’ details for the installation.

Another official said under the Centre’s rooftop solar subsidy scheme, a 20% subsidy may also be availed for solar panels of 3-10 KW. “Group housing societies and residential welfare associations having solar panels for common facilities up to 500 kW (10 kW per house) may also apply for the 20% subsidy,” the official added.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary N Logu said though several consumers wanted to install solar rooftops in the State, they are being forced to wait for at least three months to install one as there are only three approved solar panel companies in TN. Logu urged TEDA to give approval for a few more solar panel companies in the State. TEDA officials said they would initiate steps for the same after getting approval from the State government.

Comments(1)

  • capt edgar sylva
    this solar energy policy is a lopsided one. If it is a central govt policy what are the states offering sops. if there is a 40 pct subsidy it should be on an all india basis and moreover it should be available to all property owners. why are rural banks allowed to place their solar panels in a protected area of their property but not house owners. Crazy and needs a study by the Govt.
    7 hours ago reply
