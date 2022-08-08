Home States Tamil Nadu

Agent kills self after firm lands in fraud case

“I apologise to everyone who trusted me and invested their money in the firm. And I hope that my end will bring their money back,” it read.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  A 28-year-old agent of the LNS International Financial Services, a Vellore-based private firm which is involved in a multi-crore fraud case, allegedly died by suicide at his home at Sevoor near Katpadi in Vellore. Police have found a suicide note purportedly written by the deceased, identified as V Vinoth Kumar. “I apologise to everyone who trusted me and invested their money in the firm. And I hope that my end will bring their money back,” it read.

On August 5, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chennai had conducted a Statewide search on 21 premises belonging to the firm in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, and Coimbatore. The EOW sleuths carried out the searches based on a direction from the Madras HC that recently received a petition from an investor.

It found that the firm had collected crores of money as deposits from the public promising a return of 6% to 10% as monthly interest. But, it failed to pay them the interest as well as the principal amount, a press note stated. “During the search, the sleuths seized cash worth `1.05 crore, 40 sovereigns of gold, a car, hard disks of 13 computers, five laptops, 14 mobile phones, a tab, and 220 documents,” it noted.

Three siblings — S Janarthanan, S Lakshmi Narayanan, and S Vedhanarayanan — and their cousin Mohan Babu, who run the business, are on the run, the police said. Meanwhile, agent Vinoth Kumar, in his suicide note, said he deposited money from investors who approached him and requested the investigating officers to return the money to the investors. Thiruvalam police registered a case under section 306 of the IPC. Further probe is on. The district police advised the investors in the firm not to take any extreme steps.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)

EOW advisory
The EOW, in the press release, stated the petitioners may contact eowInsifscase@gmail.com to lodge their complaints. Citizens are advised to save/deposit their money only in approved financial institutions which were updated on the RBI website

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fraud case Agent Suicide
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp