CCMC gets Rs 70 crore under Swachh Bharat funds

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been allotted ₹70 crore under the Swachh Bharat mission’s Solid Waste Management fund by the Union Government.

Published: 08th August 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 05:22 AM

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has been allotted ₹70 crore under the Swachh Bharat mission’s Solid Waste Management fund by the Union Government.

Using this fund, the civic body plans to step up solid waste management through various projects such as the Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste plant, waste to energy plant, renovation of the Sathy Road ramp facility, etc.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap said the civic body has already sent proposals for Rs 30 crore worth of projects to the centre for approval.

As part of the project, the civic body will be revamping the Sathy Road ramp at a cost of Rs 1 crore and buying machinery for the micro compost centres (MCC) at a cost of ₹2.5 crore to bring them to function and segregate the wastes before transporting them to the Vellalore dump yard. Of the 33 MCCs built across the city under the Smart City Projects, only six are currently functioning.

“We will be procuring 200 CNG mini-trucks to collect waste. These trucks will be fitted with GPS devices which will help in tracking them and are specially designed to collect different types of waste from the people at their doorstep. Apart from that, a Construct & Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at a cost of ₹2 crore and a waste to energy plant will also be constructed in the city for effective waste management,” added Prathap.

He added that the civic body will be preparing DPRs for several projects to fully utilise the Swacch Bharat funds.

