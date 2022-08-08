Home States Tamil Nadu

Flower prices in Dharmapuri go up two-fold 

Flower prices across the district increased by two-fold owing to the reduction in production caused by South West monsoon.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Flower prices across the district increased by two-fold owing to the reduction in production caused by South West monsoon. Also, the increase in demand in Tamil month Aadi where temples host festivals has led to an increase in demand and price, said farmers.

Traders across Dharmapuri said they are not able to keep up with the demand for flowers. Farmers said the intense rain lashing the district hit cultivation and yield. As a result, price of flowers have at least soared two fold. Jasmine is sold at between Rs 700 - 1,000 per kg, Chrysanthemum is sold at Rs 120 per kg and tuberose is sold at Rs 200 per kg. 

K Varadharaj, a farmer said, “Usually an acre of land provides over 50 kg to 70kg of flowers. But now we are only able to make 30kg to 35 kg.”

