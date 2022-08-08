Home States Tamil Nadu

Keep Mullaiperiyar level at 142 ft and cancel rule-curve system: OPS

Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to maintain Mullaiperiyar dam level at 142 feet, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam sought cancellation of the ‘rule-curve’ system.

Published: 08th August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to maintain Mullaiperiyar dam level at 142 feet, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam sought cancellation of the ‘rule-curve’ system. In a press statement, Panneerselvam said the Supreme Court’s orders, dated February 27, 2006 and May 7, 2014, ensured that water level reached 142 feet. “This remarkable judgment was during the tenure of J Jayalalithaa, and Amma ensured it was followed. However, for the past one year of DMK governance, this is not being followed,” he said.

Condemning Stalin’s decision to release water without consulting the farmers, Panneerselvam said farmers in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram felt they do not get water due to the rule-curve system. “I don’t know why the State concurred with the rule-curve system, and did not publish details of the system,” he said.

