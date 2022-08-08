MSSRF initiative: 'Every Child, Every Scientist' 

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has launched an initiative, 'Every Child, Every Scientist', to boost the interest in science and related subjects among students from the fisherfolk communities in Mayiladuthurai. Starting from Sunday, it will take place at MSSRF's regional centre in Poompuhar for 15 days.

MSSRF Chairperson Dr Madhura Swaminathan said, "The initiative can nurture scientific interest in the minds of young ones, who could take up research and related fields as career options. We are extending our services from Chennai to Poompuhar to reach out to the students in rural areas and coastal hamlets."

According to the organisation, a total of 16 schools in the coastal villages in Mayiladuthurai have been identified to train students. Those studying from Classes 6 to 8 will be brought to the centre during working hours, and classes will take place in the classroom and the laboratories of the centre in Poompuhar, sources said. School timings will be adjusted accordingly, they added.

Executive Director of MSSRF Dr GN Hariharan said, "Children have a special interest in learning science. The regular school curriculum is insufficient to extract the best results from them. We use modern tools and technology to teach and train them in order to produce the desired results." MSSRF said that they have sought permission from the School Education Department to conduct the training during the working days.

There will be around 25 students in each batch and the training will extend to 15 days with daily four-hour classes, sources said. The organisation, it is said, is targeting around 750 students a year. Dr S Velvizhi, Head of the MSSRF Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar, said, "We are planning to train the students in regard to the fundamentals of fishing technologies, coastal agriculture, earth sciences, biology, soil science and microbiology.

We will give them exposure to facilities and techniques, including portable hatchery, fish processing units, solar fish dryer, artificial reef and integrated farm management. We will also give them training on various scientific lab equipment."

