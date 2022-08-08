Home States Tamil Nadu

MSSRF initiative: 'Every Child, Every Scientist' 

MSSRF Chairperson Dr Madhura Swaminathan said, "The initiative can nurture scientific interest in the minds of young ones, who could take up research and related fields as career options.

Published: 08th August 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representation

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  The MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has launched an initiative, 'Every Child, Every Scientist', to boost the interest in science and related subjects among students from the fisherfolk communities in Mayiladuthurai. Starting from Sunday, it will take place at MSSRF's regional centre in Poompuhar for 15 days.

MSSRF Chairperson Dr Madhura Swaminathan said, "The initiative can nurture scientific interest in the minds of young ones, who could take up research and related fields as career options. We are extending our services from Chennai to Poompuhar to reach out to the students in rural areas and coastal hamlets."

According to the organisation, a total of 16 schools in the coastal villages in Mayiladuthurai have been identified to train students. Those studying from Classes 6 to 8 will be brought to the centre during working hours, and classes will take place in the classroom and the laboratories of the centre in Poompuhar, sources said. School timings will be adjusted accordingly, they added.

Executive Director of MSSRF Dr GN Hariharan said, "Children have a special interest in learning science. The regular school curriculum is insufficient to extract the best results from them. We use modern tools and technology to teach and train them in order to produce the desired results." MSSRF said that they have sought permission from the School Education Department to conduct the training during the working days.

There will be around 25 students in each batch and the training will extend to 15 days with daily four-hour classes, sources said. The organisation, it is said, is targeting around 750 students a year. Dr S Velvizhi, Head of the MSSRF Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar, said, "We are planning to train the students in regard to the fundamentals of fishing technologies, coastal agriculture, earth sciences, biology, soil science and microbiology.

We will give them exposure to facilities and techniques, including portable hatchery, fish processing units, solar fish dryer, artificial reef and integrated farm management. We will also give them training on various scientific lab equipment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Every Child Every Scientist MSSRF Madhura Swaminathan
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp