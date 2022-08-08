Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukkottai book fair draws to a close, nets over Rs 2 crore in sales

The district's fifth annual book fair, which drew to a close on Sunday, saw a footfall of around one lakh in students alone and recorded over Rs 2 crore in sales.

Students at the book fair at Town Hall in Pudukkottai | M Muthu Kannan

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  The district's fifth annual book fair, which drew to a close on Sunday, saw a footfall of around one lakh in students alone and recorded over Rs 2 crore in sales. The numbers are attributed to the district administration's support, mainly in drawing schoolchildren to the fair.

Thanga Moorthy, one of the organisers of the book fair that began on July 29 at Town Hall, said students from close to 300 schools and colleges in the district were in attendance. Sales clocked above Rs 2 crore, which is high when compared to other years, he added. All the ten days of the fair we invited eminent speakers from across Tamil Nadu to speak.

The moment a speaker suggested a good book people eagerly bought it. It's very encouraging, he said. When asked which book was in demand, he replied, "Ponniyin Selvan". While S Murugesan of NCBH stall stressed on the district administration’s support in drawing eager schoolchildren to the fair, Laxmi Priya of the Kalachuvadu stall said,

“We sell serious literature. On an average I would say it's not been profitable.” The per day collection had not crossed Rs 10,000, Priya said. While E Sudhakar, a student bought the Tamil translation of John Perkins’ 'Confessions of an Economic Hitman' and a book by V Irai Anbu at the fair, M Rajarajeshwari, another student, said her teachers suggested best books. Students from Classes 6-12 came in two buses. It was a good experience, she added.

