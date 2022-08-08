Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth discusses politics with Governor, but says no plans to enter politics

Questioned whether the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were part of the discussions, he said, "I can't speak about it."

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after giving up the idea of launching a political party, actor Rajnikanth on Monday discussed politics with Governor RN Ravi. While declining to divulge the details about his political discussions with the Governor, the actor ruled out any possibility of entering politics.

"It is a courtesy call. We spoke for about 25 to 30 minutes.  Most of the time, he was in north India.  He loves Tamils very much and he has great regard for the hardworking nature of Tamils, their honesty and more importantly, the spirituality here has attracted him the most. The Governor said he was ready to work for Tamil Nadu which brings good to the State," Rajinikanth told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

Asked whether he discussed politics with Governor, Rajinikanth said, "Yes, we discussed politics. But I can't share the details with you now."

Asked whether the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were part of the discussions, he said, "I can't speak about it."

The actor declined to answer a query when asked about the GST hike for milk and curd.

After giving much hope to his fans about his entry into politics, on December 29, 2020, shattered their expectations by announcing that he is not entering politics due to health reasons. Since then he has been keeping away from politics. He has acted in a few films since and is signing on new movies.

