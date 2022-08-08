Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands pay tribute on Karunanidhi’s death anniversary

DMK leaders led by CM Stalin at the silent rally in Chennai on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin, other ministers, elected representatives, and thousands of DMK cadre participated in a silent rally in Chennai and paid floral tribute to former chief minister MK Karunanidhi on the latter’s fourth death anniversary on Sunday.

Thousands of DMK cadre gathered near the Karunanidhi statue at the Omandurar Government Estate Complex, and led by the chief minister, marched towards Karunanidhi’s mausoleum where they paid floral tribute to the departed leader.

Following this, Stalin and other leaders paid floral tribute to Karunanidhi’s statue at the Murasoli office, the DMK party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, and the late leader’s house in CIT Colony. Besides, hundreds of DMK cadre placed portraits of Karunanidhi on the streets and paid floral tribute.

At Anna Arivalayam, assistance was given to elderly party cadre, and in CIT Colony, assistance was given to the poor and needy to mark the former CM’s death anniversary. Earlier, Stalin distributed cash assistance of Rs 1.20 crore, which was collected as registration fees for the Kalaignar Memorial Marathon, to the Government Hospital for Children and Women, Egmore.

