TN govt calls for inputs on online gaming legislation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has invited inputs from stakeholders on the proposed legislation on online games. Stakeholders include the general public, parents, teachers, students, youth, psychologists, social activists, and online gaming service providers. Inputs are to be given by Friday.

In a press release, the government said politicians from all parties, psychologists, social activists, and others have cited the negative effects of gambling and online gaming addiction, and sought for them to be regulated or outlawed.

The government formed a panel headed by Justice (retired) K Chandru to provide recommendations on a new online gaming legislation. The government is now considering the committee’s report.

Inputs are to be e-mailed to homesec@tn.gov.in before Friday, and organisations wishing to personally address the relevant authority are to submit a request by 5 pm on Tuesday. The stakeholders’ consultation will start at 4 pm on Thursday, with organisations being given time slots. Organisations will be permitted to attend the consultation meeting only after receiving time slots.

In the recent past, TN has witnessed at least 20 deaths as a result of financial hardships brought on by online rummy and other games. The government said online games could cause learning and social disorders.

