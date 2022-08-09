156-year-old railway bridge near Maris theatre 'cannot handle Tiruchy traffic'

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The State government recently allotted Rs 36 crore for the reconstruction of one of the oldest railway bridges in the city. Though the Southern Railway had informed the civic body several times that this bridge, constructed in 1866, cannot handle the city's traffic, the local body officials continued to ignore this issue.

The bridge got the attention of authorities when it developed cracks during the rains in 2020. "Last year, the corporation carried out some work to strengthen the bridge and also blacktopped the road. But, we are worried about the safety of the bridge during the rainy season.

Since the reconstruction work is likely to take time, the corporation should hold a meeting with the railway officials to ensure the safety of the structure ahead of the rains," R Sasikumar, a resident of Thennur, said. However, corporation officials said there is no need for concern about the safety of the bridge during the monsoon. "We carried out works to strengthen its retaining walls and the structure last year.

Apart from this, our officials are monitoring its safety," an official said. Though the government has sanctioned funds, the authorities still have to go through some administrative processes to proceed with the reconstruction plan. "Now, we have to go for the administrative and technical sanction for utilising the allotted fund. The reconstruction of the bridge will be a 50-50 cost-sharing project with the railway.

Therefore, we have to approach the railway and update that things got cleared from our side. Once they get the necessary clearance, we will float a tender. If the tender gets allotted in one or two months, we can expect the reconstruction to end within two years," a source said. Thus, many residents opined that the corporation should take efforts to avoid further delay for the reconstruction project.

"Since the funds were allotted from the state government's side, authorities should take efforts to avoid further delay in the reconstruction of the bridge. Otherwise, the old bridge would continue to create concern for the residents during every rainy season," said P Sukanya, a resident of Anna Nagar.

TIRUCHY: The State government recently allotted Rs 36 crore for the reconstruction of one of the oldest railway bridges in the city. Though the Southern Railway had informed the civic body several times that this bridge, constructed in 1866, cannot handle the city's traffic, the local body officials continued to ignore this issue. The bridge got the attention of authorities when it developed cracks during the rains in 2020. "Last year, the corporation carried out some work to strengthen the bridge and also blacktopped the road. But, we are worried about the safety of the bridge during the rainy season. Since the reconstruction work is likely to take time, the corporation should hold a meeting with the railway officials to ensure the safety of the structure ahead of the rains," R Sasikumar, a resident of Thennur, said. However, corporation officials said there is no need for concern about the safety of the bridge during the monsoon. "We carried out works to strengthen its retaining walls and the structure last year. Apart from this, our officials are monitoring its safety," an official said. Though the government has sanctioned funds, the authorities still have to go through some administrative processes to proceed with the reconstruction plan. "Now, we have to go for the administrative and technical sanction for utilising the allotted fund. The reconstruction of the bridge will be a 50-50 cost-sharing project with the railway. Therefore, we have to approach the railway and update that things got cleared from our side. Once they get the necessary clearance, we will float a tender. If the tender gets allotted in one or two months, we can expect the reconstruction to end within two years," a source said. Thus, many residents opined that the corporation should take efforts to avoid further delay for the reconstruction project. "Since the funds were allotted from the state government's side, authorities should take efforts to avoid further delay in the reconstruction of the bridge. Otherwise, the old bridge would continue to create concern for the residents during every rainy season," said P Sukanya, a resident of Anna Nagar.