74 Carnelian beads found in burial urn at Keezhadi site

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: In a first, a total of 74 carnelian beads were found inside a burial urn along with other offerings at Konthagai during the excavation at Keezhadi recently. Sources said though this is not the first time beads are unearthed in the region, the beads found along with offerings inside the burial urn, are unique.

“The carnelian beads (semi-precious stones) are not naturally found in this locality, which proves there were trade ties with another locality. So far, 57 urns have been unearthed during this phase and a total of 135 urns across all the phases of excavation from Keezhadi,” they added.

Further, an interlocked ringwell, apart from the ringwell found in Agaram, was found for the first time. “Artefacts unearthed in Keezhadi continue to prove that there were industrial sites present in the area. The eight phase excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages will go on till September 30. The on-site and open-site museum works are also in full swing,” sources added.

