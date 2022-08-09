Home States Tamil Nadu

Electricity Bill bid to stop free power to ryots: Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji says TN will resist enactment of bill; 50K Tangedco staff stage sit-in

Published: 09th August 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Monday said the State government would not allow enacting of the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 as it would affect the poor. Speaking at a presser at Anna Arivalayam here, he said DMK MP TR Balu and other MPs opposed the bill in Parliament on Monday and that was why the bill was forwarded to the Parliament’s standing committee.

PIC: P Jawahar

He alleged that the Centre tabled the bill knowing fully well the possible repercussions of the bill. Besides, Chief Minister MK Stalin had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8, 2021, requesting him not to enact the bill.

“If the bill is enacted, many, including farmers and weavers, would be affected. Giving subsidy to the poor would also become impossible. The bill is an attempt to stop free power to domestic consumers and farmers. This apart, TN Electricity Regulatory Commission would be stripped of its powers and state-owned power utilities would have to follow what the central regulatory commission says.” He added that if the bill was enacted, the private sector could also enter power distribution and use the infrastructure built by Tangedco without paying any fee. 

Meanwhile, over 50,000 Tangedco employees attached to 17 associations, including DMK’s LPF, staged a sit-in in front of Tangedco offices across TN against the bill. Over 10,000 employees took part in the strike in the Chennai circle (Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu).

Minister’s take
If the bill’s enacted, TNERC would be stripped of its powers and Tangedco will have to obey what the central regulatory commission says. Private sector will enter power distribution and use Tangedco’s infra without paying any fee

TAGS
V Senthil Balaji Electricity (Amendment) Bill
