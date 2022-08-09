Leopard preying on cattle in Erode village captured

P Sreenivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: A six-year-old leopard that allegedly killed a few cattle was caught at Pudupeerkadavu in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday.

According to sources, in the last seven months, forest officials have received numerous petitions from the people living in the Bhavanisagar forest range to trap a leopard that was preying on domestic animals. Following this, officials installed cameras and placed three cages in Pudupeerkadavu village.

On Monday around 6 am, officials found a leopard caught inside the cage, which was placed in a garden owned by Kuppusamy. Sivakumar, the Forest ranger of Bhavanisagar, said, “It is a six-year-old animal. Around 1 pm, we released the leopard in Mangalapatty, a deep forest area in the Bhavanisagar range.” Since last February, the leopard killed eight cattle in the village, sources said.

ERODE: A six-year-old leopard that allegedly killed a few cattle was caught at Pudupeerkadavu in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday. According to sources, in the last seven months, forest officials have received numerous petitions from the people living in the Bhavanisagar forest range to trap a leopard that was preying on domestic animals. Following this, officials installed cameras and placed three cages in Pudupeerkadavu village. On Monday around 6 am, officials found a leopard caught inside the cage, which was placed in a garden owned by Kuppusamy. Sivakumar, the Forest ranger of Bhavanisagar, said, “It is a six-year-old animal. Around 1 pm, we released the leopard in Mangalapatty, a deep forest area in the Bhavanisagar range.” Since last February, the leopard killed eight cattle in the village, sources said.