Leopard preying on cattle in Erode village captured

A  six-year-old leopard that allegedly killed a few cattle was caught at  Pudupeerkadavu in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Monday.

By P Sreenivasan
Express News Service

According to sources, in the last seven months, forest officials have received numerous petitions from the people living in the Bhavanisagar forest range to trap a leopard that was preying on domestic animals. Following this, officials installed cameras and placed three cages in  Pudupeerkadavu village.

On  Monday around 6 am, officials found a leopard caught inside the cage, which was placed in a garden owned by Kuppusamy.  Sivakumar, the Forest ranger of Bhavanisagar, said, “It is a six-year-old animal. Around 1 pm, we released the leopard in  Mangalapatty, a deep forest area in the Bhavanisagar range.” Since last February, the leopard killed eight cattle in the village, sources said.

