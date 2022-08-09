Tiruppur dyers seek 50 per cent subsidy on power supply to Common Effluent Treatment Plants

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With the State government proposing revision of electricity consumption charges, dyeing units in Tiruppur have sought subsidy for power supply to Effluent Treatment plants.

According to revenue records, there are 360 dyeing units in the district of which 60 units have Individual Effluent Treatment Plants (IDTP) and the rest pump effluent to Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP)

Speaking to TNIE, Dyers Association of Tiruppur (DAT) CEO B Muruga Bhoopathy said, “Effluent treatment plants have capital costs, power and specialized manpower for operation and maintenance. Because of these constraints, small dyeing units cannot develop their own effluent treatment facilities and therefore, effluent from all dyeing units is brought to a centralized place for treatment. The expenses for the operation and maintenance of CETP are shared by participating units. But, the cost of power is high for dyers. For example, to treat one litre of effluent, the cost is around 30 paise, but the power costs 12 paise. This is paid by the dyers. So we seek subsidy of 50 per cent.”

Not just common effluent treatment plants, Individual Effluent Treatment Plants also seek subsidies. Sivasakthi Thread Partner P Sengottuvel said, “Dyeing is an essential part of the cotton and yarn industry. So, we have made it a part of the manufacturing set-up. I have an effluent treatment facility that processes 3 tonnes of effluent every day. I have an HT transformer (250 KVA) for which I am paying demand charge of `350 per month per KVA. But the government plans to increase the charge to Rs 600 per month, per KVA. Though these are part of the business, the power tariff for effluent treatment should be offered some subsidy as it is an environment-friendly practice.”

Explaining the development, former president of DAT- S Nagarajan said, “Operating effluent treatment plants is tough financially and environmentally. In terms of finance, around Rs 2 crore is needed to operate a large plant with 50 lakh litres capacity per day. Among that, 30% of the cost goes on power alone. Since effluent treatment for zero chemical discharge is an ecological need of the hour, we request the state government to offer some kind of subsidy on electric tariffs. This will directly benefit small dyeing units, thereby reducing the cost of dyeing for the garment industry. This will be helpful to stop the discharge of effluents by some units into rivers, streams, farmland, etc.”

An official from Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation (TANGEDCO) said, “Tariff comes under the purview of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC). We will be submitting the proposal for recommending such changes. Dyers can approach and file a petition to the commission. A hearing will be announced and dyers can explain their case and seek relief in the form of a reduction in power tariff.”

