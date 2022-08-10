Home States Tamil Nadu

After Kuruvai, Thanjai farmers look forward for Samba paddy cultivation

With Kuruvai transplantation coming to end in Thanjavur district, farmers who have not gone in for the crop have started preparations for long-term Samba paddy cultivation.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

A field in Kalimedu village in Thanjavur readied for Samba cultivation | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: With Kuruvai transplantation coming to end in Thanjavur district, farmers who have not gone in for the crop have started preparations for long-term Samba paddy cultivation. Usually, farmers raise short-term varieties during Kuruvai season, and mostly those who have got pump sets raise Kuruvai paddy (Crop transplanted till July 31 is calculated as Kuruvai).

According to official sources, Kuruvai coverage this year is likely to be around 70,000 hectares, a record in last 49 years. The reconciliation of records by the Revenue Department about coverage is yet to be completed, and the final figures will be known in a few days, officials said. Meanwhile, farmers have commenced the work for the long-term Samba cultivation.

Nurseries have been raised on around 1,000 hectares in the district, an official from the Agriculture Department said. The comfortable storage in Mettur reservoir, continuous heavy inflow into the dam and widespread rains in the delta district have given hope for the farmers, he added. A total of 250 tonnes of Samba seeds have been distributed to farmers by the department.

Long-term duration seeds like CR 1009-Sub 1 (155-day duration) and ADT 51 (155-160 day duration) are being sought after by farmers during this early Samba period, the official said. The seeds are supplied with 50% subsidy under seed village scheme and with 10% subsidy under National Food Security Mission. V K Chinnadurai, a farmer from Tiruvonam area, said several farmers started sowing paddy seeds for raising Samba nurseries in the block using rainwater and canal water.

In villages like Sivaviduthi and Medayakkollai, which are on raised landscape where canal water cannot flow, farmers are ready to go in for direct sowing, he added. P Kumar, a farmer of Kalimedu near Thanjavur who has been raising mat nursery, said farmers from Tirukkanurpatti, Madhakkottai and Aruputhapuram have booked for nurseries and will be start transplanting of Samba paddy in a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp