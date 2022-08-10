CM Rangasamy urges Mansukh Mandaviya to upgrade Puducherry's IGMC&RI

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking approval and funds for upgrading the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMC&RI) to a medical university and super speciality hospital.



In a memorandum to Mandaviya, Rangsamy said that IGMC&RI, with an annual intake of 180 UG students, opened in 2010. The college offers PG courses in eight departments and plans to start PG courses in another five this year.



Lauding the Centre's policy to start a medical college in each district, the CM urged the minister to provide permission and funds for one such institute in Karaikal. The region has a General Hospital with 506 beds, 13 PHCs, one Community Health Centre and 17 Health Sub-Centres, he said adding that all these facilities could be utilised by the medical college.

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking approval and funds for upgrading the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMC&RI) to a medical university and super speciality hospital. In a memorandum to Mandaviya, Rangsamy said that IGMC&RI, with an annual intake of 180 UG students, opened in 2010. The college offers PG courses in eight departments and plans to start PG courses in another five this year. Lauding the Centre's policy to start a medical college in each district, the CM urged the minister to provide permission and funds for one such institute in Karaikal. The region has a General Hospital with 506 beds, 13 PHCs, one Community Health Centre and 17 Health Sub-Centres, he said adding that all these facilities could be utilised by the medical college.