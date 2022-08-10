Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore: Man murdered by wife, daughter's lover

Following the death of an NLCIL worker in Neyveli on Monday, his wife and daughter's lover were arrested for murder on Tuesday.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following the death of an NLCIL worker in Neyveli on Monday, his wife and daughter's lover were arrested for murder on Tuesday. N Shanmugam (50) was found murdered at his house on Monday morning with the front door of the house locked from inside. Meanwhile, neighbours saw his wife, S Shakeela (48), crying outside the house.

Upon information, the Neyveli Township police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kurunjipadi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. "During initial inquiry, Shakeela said she slept outside the intervening night after she quarrelled with Shanmugam and later found him dead in the morning," said a police source.

However as police inquired her further over suspicion, Shakeela confessed that she murdered Shanmugam with the support of her younger daughter's lover T Tamilvalavan (21). According to police, Shakeela said Shanmugam had an illicit affair, and that she had a quarrel with him over the issue on Sunday night.

"She called Tamilvalavan at night and gave him assurances to marry her daughter if he helps her murder Shanmugam." After the murder, Shakeela came out of the house and slept in a car parked outside their home while Tamilvalavan locked the door from inside and escaped through back door, added a police source privy to the inquiry. Shanmugam was CITU NLCIL contract workers association treasurer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddalore murder
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp