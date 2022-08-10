Cuddalore: Man murdered by wife, daughter's lover

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following the death of an NLCIL worker in Neyveli on Monday, his wife and daughter's lover were arrested for murder on Tuesday. N Shanmugam (50) was found murdered at his house on Monday morning with the front door of the house locked from inside. Meanwhile, neighbours saw his wife, S Shakeela (48), crying outside the house.

Upon information, the Neyveli Township police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kurunjipadi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. "During initial inquiry, Shakeela said she slept outside the intervening night after she quarrelled with Shanmugam and later found him dead in the morning," said a police source.

However as police inquired her further over suspicion, Shakeela confessed that she murdered Shanmugam with the support of her younger daughter's lover T Tamilvalavan (21). According to police, Shakeela said Shanmugam had an illicit affair, and that she had a quarrel with him over the issue on Sunday night.

"She called Tamilvalavan at night and gave him assurances to marry her daughter if he helps her murder Shanmugam." After the murder, Shakeela came out of the house and slept in a car parked outside their home while Tamilvalavan locked the door from inside and escaped through back door, added a police source privy to the inquiry. Shanmugam was CITU NLCIL contract workers association treasurer.

