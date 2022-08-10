Home States Tamil Nadu

Karst aquifers, the secret behind ‘miraculous’ well in Tamil Nadu's Ayankulam

In a statement, the district administration said the farm well is connected to limestone karst aquifers, which may have taken over 1,000 years to form.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karst aquifers

Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu visit the farm well at Ayankulam. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: An eight-month-long study conducted by an expert team from IIT Madras has revealed that the farm well at Ayankulam remained unfilled last December even when parts of Thisayanvilai taluk got flooded, as the well absorbed nearly 500-600 crore litres of water. 

In a statement, the district administration said the farm well is connected to limestone karst aquifers, which may have taken over 1,000 years to form. Assembly Speaker M Appavu and district Collector V Vishnu inspected the well on Monday. 

“The team dug 22 new borewells to collect soil samples. They found limestone deposits and underground streams during their study, which was initiated upon the Collector’s request. According to the study, 14 other nearby wells in Keeraikaranthattu, Sathankulam, Suvisheshapuram and Idaichivillai were found to be naturally linked with limestone karst aquifers,” the statement read.

The officials also noted that the Ayankulam farm well was more special than the other 14 wells, as it can be used to recharge the groundwater table in a 30-40 sq km radius. “While water in dams and other resources are prone to evaporation, underground water can be used by farmers whenever needed. Rainwater can be channelled to surrounding farm wells via underground streams, which will eliminate the need for an irrigation water-distribution system in Thisayanvilai region. This could also solve water sharing disputes,” the statement added, mentioning that the district administration would extend the area of the groundwater table to over 200 sq km.

IIT study finds 14 such wells in the region
The IIT Madras team found 14 other nearby wells in Keeraika-ranthattu, Sathankulam, Suvisheshapuram and Idaichivillai, which are naturally linked to limestone karst aquifers. But the Ayankulam farm well is special as it can recharge the groundwater table in a 30-40 sq km radius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
limestone karst aquifers Ayankulam farm well
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp