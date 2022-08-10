Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukkottai temple pond now a haven for tipplers

The Pragathambal temple pond in Thirukokarnam, which was once used by the entire panchayat, is now crying for attention.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:57 AM

The Pragathambal temple pond in a state of neglect at Thirukokarnam in Pudukkottai district | M Muthu Kannan

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Pragathambal temple pond in Thirukokarnam, which was once used by the entire panchayat, is now crying for attention. Located near the entrance of Pudukkottai Municipality in Thirukokarnam, the pond, spread over two acres, has been given least attention for several years and has turned into a haven for tipplers and miscreants, residents rued.

Ramesh, who owns a shop near the temple, said, "People used to take a dip in this pond all through the day, right from 4 am. 'Theppam' (float festival) used to be conducted regularly during the Tamil months of Chithirai and Aadi. It is all gone now.

The 'mandapam' in the middle of the pond is dilapidated. There are encroachments along the banks, and we request the government to look into it and revive the waterbody." The pond is currently surrounded by thick bushes and lack of adequate lights have made the spot a haven for tipplers during evenings. Residents rued that they are unable to go near the pond during evenings.

Selvi, a resident, said, "Locals used to fish in this pond. This locality has water scarcity and this pond was once serving the entire panchayat. However, it is now lost owing to poor maintenance. It is covered by Water Lillies and we can't even step into it." M Srinivasan, an activist from Thirukokarnam, said, "Earlier, the pond alone had a separate watchman appointed by the municipality.

The authorities have time and again been making estimates for its renovation, but nothing has happened in the past 10 years." When contacted, temple Executive Officer Ramamurthi said, "We are aware of the situation. We have made an estimate for renovating the pond and also for creating a mini-park around it. We will call for tenders for the work by August 18."

