Stalin to Pinarayi: Mullaiperiyar dam safe, rule curve followed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reassured his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala that the Mullaiperiyar dam was safe in all aspects and flood regulation of the dam was being done as per the Rule Curve and Gate Operation Schedule approved by Central Water Commission.

Stalin said this while responding to a letter from Pinarayi Vijayan, dated August 5, expressing certain concerns. The Kerala chief minister had requested Stalin to draw more water from the Mullaiperiyar dam so that the storage level could be kept at a ‘safe’ level.

Stalin said the dam management team of Tamil Nadu was focused on the precautionary measures to be taken in time for ensuring the safety of the people residing downstream the Mullaiperiyar dam. “All officers in charge of the dam have been adequately instructed to take all necessary measures and maintain continuous communication with officers at your end,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out that the inflow in the first week of August was moderate and the rainfall in the catchments of Mullaiperiyar dam was also comparatively lesser than the rainfall in the downstream areas of the dam.

“Even then, field officers were instructed to divert waters to the Vaigai basin to the maximum extent possible and to scrupulously follow the rule levels and gate operation schedule, as per the flood regulation protocol,” he added.

When the water level was at 136 feet at 7 pm on August 4, TN field officers informed Kerala authorities, at 7.40 pm itself, about the possibility of opening the spillway gates on August 5. This was done in anticipation of future inflow. Subsequently, the spillway shutters were opened at 1 pm on August 5.

From then on, spillway discharge was stepped up, considering the variation in inflow and avoiding sudden releases. As of 7 am on August 8, water level in the dam was 138.85 feet and average inflow was at 6,942 cusec, with a spillway discharge at about 5,000 cusec.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reassured his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala that the Mullaiperiyar dam was safe in all aspects and flood regulation of the dam was being done as per the Rule Curve and Gate Operation Schedule approved by Central Water Commission. Stalin said this while responding to a letter from Pinarayi Vijayan, dated August 5, expressing certain concerns. The Kerala chief minister had requested Stalin to draw more water from the Mullaiperiyar dam so that the storage level could be kept at a ‘safe’ level. Stalin said the dam management team of Tamil Nadu was focused on the precautionary measures to be taken in time for ensuring the safety of the people residing downstream the Mullaiperiyar dam. “All officers in charge of the dam have been adequately instructed to take all necessary measures and maintain continuous communication with officers at your end,” he added. The chief minister pointed out that the inflow in the first week of August was moderate and the rainfall in the catchments of Mullaiperiyar dam was also comparatively lesser than the rainfall in the downstream areas of the dam. “Even then, field officers were instructed to divert waters to the Vaigai basin to the maximum extent possible and to scrupulously follow the rule levels and gate operation schedule, as per the flood regulation protocol,” he added. When the water level was at 136 feet at 7 pm on August 4, TN field officers informed Kerala authorities, at 7.40 pm itself, about the possibility of opening the spillway gates on August 5. This was done in anticipation of future inflow. Subsequently, the spillway shutters were opened at 1 pm on August 5. From then on, spillway discharge was stepped up, considering the variation in inflow and avoiding sudden releases. As of 7 am on August 8, water level in the dam was 138.85 feet and average inflow was at 6,942 cusec, with a spillway discharge at about 5,000 cusec.