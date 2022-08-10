Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to Pinarayi: Mullaiperiyar dam safe, rule curve followed

The Kerala chief minister had requested Stalin to draw more water from the Mullaiperiyar dam so that the storage level could be kept at a ‘safe’ level.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reassured his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and the people of Kerala that the Mullaiperiyar dam was safe in all aspects and flood regulation of the dam was being done as per the Rule Curve and Gate Operation Schedule approved by Central Water Commission. 

Stalin said this while responding to a letter from Pinarayi Vijayan, dated August 5, expressing certain concerns. The Kerala chief minister had requested Stalin to draw more water from the Mullaiperiyar dam so that the storage level could be kept at a ‘safe’ level.

Stalin said the dam management team of Tamil Nadu was focused on the precautionary measures to be taken in time for ensuring the safety of the people residing downstream the Mullaiperiyar dam. “All officers in charge of the dam have been adequately instructed to take all necessary measures and maintain continuous communication with officers at your end,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out that the inflow in the first week of August was moderate and the rainfall in the catchments of Mullaiperiyar dam was also comparatively lesser than the rainfall in the downstream areas of the dam. 

“Even then, field officers were instructed to divert waters to the Vaigai basin to the maximum extent possible and to scrupulously follow the rule levels and gate operation schedule, as per the flood regulation protocol,” he added. 

When the water level was at 136 feet at 7 pm on August 4, TN field officers informed Kerala authorities, at 7.40 pm itself, about the possibility of opening the spillway gates on August 5. This was done in anticipation of future inflow. Subsequently, the spillway shutters were opened at 1 pm on August 5. 

From then on, spillway discharge was stepped up, considering the variation in inflow and avoiding sudden releases. As of 7 am on August 8, water level in the dam was 138.85 feet and average inflow was at 6,942 cusec, with a spillway discharge at about 5,000 cusec.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala MK Stalin Mullaiperiyar dam
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp