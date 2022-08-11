Anna University re-issues show cause notices to 18 engineering colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has re-issued show cause notices to 18 engineering colleges after they failed to file an appropriate compliance report on the lacunae identified by the varsity during an inspection.

According to varsity officials, these 18 colleges are unlikely to admit students this year as they will not be able to rectify all the lacunae pointed out by the varsity before the commencement of the new academic session.

“Keeping the pandemic in mind, we have been lenient with colleges this year and renewed their affiliation. But these 18 colleges cannot be accommodated as they have a severe shortage of infrastructure,” said vice-chancellor, R Velraj.

“Counselling will start from August 20 and it will be difficult for these colleges to rectify their infrastructure in such a short span of time,” said a faculty member.

CHENNAI: Anna University has re-issued show cause notices to 18 engineering colleges after they failed to file an appropriate compliance report on the lacunae identified by the varsity during an inspection. According to varsity officials, these 18 colleges are unlikely to admit students this year as they will not be able to rectify all the lacunae pointed out by the varsity before the commencement of the new academic session. “Keeping the pandemic in mind, we have been lenient with colleges this year and renewed their affiliation. But these 18 colleges cannot be accommodated as they have a severe shortage of infrastructure,” said vice-chancellor, R Velraj. “Counselling will start from August 20 and it will be difficult for these colleges to rectify their infrastructure in such a short span of time,” said a faculty member.