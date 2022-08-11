Common Service Centres to also aid migrants in four TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CSC e-Governance Services Limited on Wednesday launched a scheme to deliver services to migrant workers through resource centres in four districts. Through the initiative, common service centres in villages in Erode, Namakkal, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar will start functioning as migrant resource centres with the aid of International Organisation for Migrants and an NGO, Tamil Nadu Alliance.

The centres will help the workers register on the e-Shram portal and the State Unorganised Wokers Welfare Board; provide them information education communication (IEC) in various languages; help them get PAN cards; link Aadhaar with mobile number; change address; and in their repatriation. In times of crisis, travel expenses to their native State will also be taken care of.

“The migrant resource centres will function 24x7 or depending on the need of the migrant labourers in a locality,” said Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited.

According to Justice S Baskaran, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, the initiative could help workers greatly, with their population in TN on the rise. The services will be extended to Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, and Tiruppur.

CHENNAI: The CSC e-Governance Services Limited on Wednesday launched a scheme to deliver services to migrant workers through resource centres in four districts. Through the initiative, common service centres in villages in Erode, Namakkal, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar will start functioning as migrant resource centres with the aid of International Organisation for Migrants and an NGO, Tamil Nadu Alliance. The centres will help the workers register on the e-Shram portal and the State Unorganised Wokers Welfare Board; provide them information education communication (IEC) in various languages; help them get PAN cards; link Aadhaar with mobile number; change address; and in their repatriation. In times of crisis, travel expenses to their native State will also be taken care of. “The migrant resource centres will function 24x7 or depending on the need of the migrant labourers in a locality,” said Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited. According to Justice S Baskaran, Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, the initiative could help workers greatly, with their population in TN on the rise. The services will be extended to Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, and Tiruppur.