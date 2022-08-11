Dikshithars give nod to verify temple jewellery

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In their reply sent to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, Podhu Dikshithars of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple have rejected all allegations made against them and have given their nod for verification of temple jewellery by the department on August 22.

The department, in its letter dated July 18, had sought Dikshithars’ reply to allegations, including allowing marriages in thousand pillar mandabam, removal of Sri Nandanar statue, and child marriage.

The letter written by CSS Hemasabesa, secretary, Podhu Dikshithars, Sri Sabha Nayagar (Nataraja) Temple in Chidambaram, to C Jothi, joint commissioner of HR &CE, Cuddalore, on Tuesday said the reply was being sent without prejudice to their fundamental rights as a Dharmic Sampradhaya (Religious Denomination) to maintain and administer Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram, with such rights being declared by the Supreme Court as a ‘rights in rem’ by its order dated January 6, 2014, and protected under section 107 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act, 1959.

“Before answering these false allegations, objections and remarks, we register our strong protest to the HR&CE department issuing series of communications for the past few months under the pretext of seeking explanation from us and thrusting their illegal self-proclaimed authority of inspections on the temple,” the letter said.

The Dikshithars have also said the HR&CE inquiry was totally biased and the department had not forwarded them thousands of letters and emails sent by devotees in support of the temple administration.

“They have also not forwarded allegations based on RTI details and audit reports made in thousands of letters regarding mismanagement of temples under the control of HR&CE department to the temples concerned,” the letter said.

The HR&CE department has also not sought explanation from the respective temples under its administrative control regarding the instances of mismanagement and misappropriation of temple funds and properties. The Dikshithars have also requested the inspection team to compile information of 20 years.

