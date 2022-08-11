Home States Tamil Nadu

Interception wells coming up at 10 Tiruchy locations to prevent waterlogging

The corporation team has begun the construction of interception wells (a huge pit with 20 HP motor) at 10 locations across the city to stop pooling of stormwater during the monsoon.

The interception well that is being constructed at Amman Nagar in Woraiyur | m k ashok kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation team has begun the construction of interception wells (a huge pit with 20 HP motor) at 10 locations across the city to stop pooling of stormwater during the monsoon. According to officials, the interception wells will be constructed at Aathi Nagar, AUT Colony, Karayee Amman Kovil Street, Krishnapuram, Thulasinga Nagar, Dhobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and a few other areas.

Flow of stormwater to low-lying areas like Fathima Nagar would get collected in the interception well and would be pumped out to canals. Sources said the corporation is spending about `2.4 crore for the construction of the interception wells.

"Our engineers are regularly assessing the progress of the work. We are expecting most of the work to get over by this month. We will ensure that such crucial works are completed before the monsoon," a corporation official said. Last year, several low-lying areas like Fathima Nagar, Lingam Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar and Selva Nagar faced heavy waterlogging.

But, this year, the corporation is confident of averting such a situation. Sakthivel M, a resident of Fathima Nagar, said, "We are glad that the corporation took a serious note of the situation faced by residents in low-lying areas during last year. We hope the interception wells and measures like strengthening the retaining walls near canals help in tackling the situation.

We also thank the corporation for improving the condition of roads and laying tiled pedestrian platforms in our area." A corporation source said, "Our team recently finished blacktopping on Thennur Road. Works are going on in a fast-track manner on other main roads like Puthur.

We held a meeting with contractors and directed them to speed up the desilting of stormwater drains. Our engineering team is regularly assessing the progress of desilting works, blacktopping of main roads and works to stop waterlogging in low-lying areas."

