Provide reservations for SC Christians, says Archdiocese of Puducherry, Cuddalore

Priests from the Archdiocese of Puducherry and Cuddalore staged a protest demanding the Centre provide reservations for SC Christians in Villupuram on Wednesday.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Priests from the Archdiocese of Puducherry and Cuddalore staged a protest demanding the Centre provide reservations for SC Christians in Villupuram on Wednesday. The stir was led by the Archbishop of the diocese Francis Kalist and Kaatumanarkovil MLA Sinthanai Selvan of VCK.

According to Reverend Father Arputharaj the secretary of the SC/ST commission in the diocese, "Until 1950, SC Christians were included in the SC list but were removed after a Central government order that said those other than Hindus can not be included in the list.

In reality, whichever religion SC persons convert to they have been subjected to caste-based discrimination. In 1956, oppressed Sikhs and in 1990, oppressed Buddhists were added back to the SC list. Those who converted to minority religions like Christianity or Islam were not given the SC status." He further said that in 2007, a commission formed under Justice Ranganath Mishra had recommended the Centre withdraw the 1950 order, but the recommendation was still not implemented.

Archbishop Francis Kalist warned that if the demand was not fulfilled, there would be a stronger protest." MLA Sithanai Selvan expressed solidarity with the protestors. Participants in the protest wore a black badge to condemn the Centre and had a coffin at the front to represent their rights that they believe is in the coffin, buried by the government.

