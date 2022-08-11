Vellore Corp ‘cements’ legacy with hand pump

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Barely a month after laying a road without caring to move a parked vehicle, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) has done it again. This time a hand pump was in the way of an under-construction sewage channel and got buried under the concrete mixture.

The workers put the cement mixer over the hand pump and only the top part of the pump jutted out of the ground. The incident happened on IInd Street, Vijayaragavapuram in Sathuvachari, under the corporation’s zone-II limit.

When inquired about the act of negligence, Sujatha Anandakumar, Corporation Mayor told TNIE, “We cancelled the contract and demanded an explanation from the assistant engineer of the zone-II.”

The slip-up by the workers went viral on social media platforms and has become a major embarrassment for officials. The baffled residents did not hold back their anger and criticised the shoddy work and demanded action be taken against those responsible for it. They demanded the corporation quickly carry out the work properly and relay roads in bad condition.

Later in the day, the VCMC workers went to the spot and removed the hand pump.

