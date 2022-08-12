Jai Bhim case: FIR against Suriya nixed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered against actor Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel for allegedly depicting the Vanniyar community in poor light in their film Jai Bhim. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the orders on Thursday for quashing the FIR, registered by the Velacherry police, while allowing the quash petitions.

The Velacherry police registered the FIR under section 295 A of the IPC on May 17, 2022, following an order of the XVIII metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet. Suriya and Gnanavel, however, approached the high court to quash the FIR.

They said the depiction of a calendar showing the year 1995 and containing Agni Kalasam in the house of the sub-inspector in the movie was removed even before the complaint was lodged, to avoid any controversy. This showed that the complainant had not watched the film properly and was making a false statement, they contended. Refuting the allegation of depicting members of the Vanniyar community as engaging in illegal activities, the petitioners said the complainant could not refer to any such scene.

