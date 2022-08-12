Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin seeks public help in making TN drug-free

Chief minister MK Stalin said around 41,000 offenders have been arrested and `50 crore worth of properties of accused were seized since the DMK came into power. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin administers anti-drug oath to students at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government launched a new scheme, Drug-Free Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, issuing a clarion call to the public to spread awareness on the ill effects of drugs while promising the government would handle the offenders. Chief minister MK Stalin said around 41,000 offenders have been arrested and Rs 50 crore worth of properties of accused were seized since the DMK came into power. 

Speaking to officials from different departments, Stalin said, the war on drugs is a two-step process. “First we arrest the offenders and control the drug peddling. Second, we create awareness on the ill effects of drugs and insist on not using them.” 

While the first step will be taken care of by the police department, the second step will be successful only if the people are involved in creating awareness, said Stalin. A separate intelligence cell will be created for the drug control divisions of the police department. 

The Chief Minister spoke about the ill effects of drugs that need to be addressed, such as deterioration of brain activities, seeking loneliness, possibilities of cancer, heart problems and so on. “Talk to children about topics other than academics. Extend a helping hand to kids who are left out and seem dull,” said Stalin, instructing teachers and parents. 

Social organisations and non-governmental organisations should be involved in rescuing those who have fallen victims to drug abuse, said Stalin. “Drugs are the instigating factor for murder, theft and sexual abuses,” said Stalin. 

Students take pledge 
Around 30 lakh school and college students took anti-drug addiction pledge in Tamil Nadu as instructed by the Chief Minister in an interdepartmental consultative meeting on Wednesday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian administered the pledge “Neither will I get addicted to the drugs nor allow others to get addicted” at a school in Saidapet on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after the event, the Health Minister said such awareness pledges and programmes will be conducted every August 11. 

