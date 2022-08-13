17-year-old sexually assaulted by kin dies by suicide

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 17-year-old girl from Akkamanahalli who had attempted suicide died in hospital on Thursday. Police investigation revealed she had been sexually assaulted by a relative which caused her severe depression.

According to Madhikonpalayam police, the girl failed in the class 12 exam and was helping her parents. Shortly after the results were announced, she had gone missing from home for a day. When parents inquired with her, she allegedly did not speak to them and they assumed she was having problems with friends.

On Wednesday, her parents asked her to clean the cattle shed in their farm. As she did not return home even after several hours, her mother went to check on her and found her with severe burn injuries all over her body. She was admitted in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. She died on Thursday night.

Madhikonplayam police, who investigated the case, said the girl was sexually assaulted on several occasions in the last six months by her close relative. Based on evidence, the accused was arrested and charged under POCSO Act on Friday.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

DHARMAPURI: A 17-year-old girl from Akkamanahalli who had attempted suicide died in hospital on Thursday. Police investigation revealed she had been sexually assaulted by a relative which caused her severe depression. According to Madhikonpalayam police, the girl failed in the class 12 exam and was helping her parents. Shortly after the results were announced, she had gone missing from home for a day. When parents inquired with her, she allegedly did not speak to them and they assumed she was having problems with friends. On Wednesday, her parents asked her to clean the cattle shed in their farm. As she did not return home even after several hours, her mother went to check on her and found her with severe burn injuries all over her body. She was admitted in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. She died on Thursday night. Madhikonplayam police, who investigated the case, said the girl was sexually assaulted on several occasions in the last six months by her close relative. Based on evidence, the accused was arrested and charged under POCSO Act on Friday. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)