Coimbatore eco watcher dies in elephant attack

An eco watcher working in the forest department was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kovai Kutralam in Boluvampatti Range in Coimbatore on Friday.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An eco watcher working in the forest department was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kovai Kutralam in Boluvampatti Range in Coimbatore on Friday. The deceased was identified as Murugan (51)  of Seengapathi near Sadivayal.  

The  forest department said, the man belonged to Irular tribe and had been working as an eco watcher for more than two decades in Kovai Kutralam. He had gone to an open space near his house when a wild elephant chased him for more than 200 metres and attacked him.

His leg was broken and he sustained multiple injuries on his body. He called for help to the villagers, who rescued him and rushed him to the Alandurai Primary Health Center. Later, he was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died. Karunya Nagar Police registered a case.

