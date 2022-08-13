Home States Tamil Nadu

Drug shortage hits TN govt hospitals

Injections including Paracetamol, Diclofenac, Cefotaxime, Ceftriaxone and IV Infusion fluids are in acute shortage in the state.

Published: 13th August 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Several government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are under the grip of an acute shortage of medicines affecting the services.

The government medical college hospitals are now functioning by making local purchases using Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Sources in the state health department told IANS that the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) not getting adequate medicines, especially antibiotics, was raised with the state health minister, Ma Subramanian in a recent meeting the minister had with the hospital deans.

The TNMSC, which is the nodal agency for the procurement of drugs, provides a no objection certificate for hospitals to make local purchases. Doctors told IANS that the medicines in shortage are mostly essential drugs.

Doctors said that the drugs that are mostly in shortage are, Ciprofloxacin, Furosemide, Omeprazole, Clopidogrel and Cefotaxime. Antibiotics and IV fluids are also in short supply in the hospitals in Tamil Nadu and this is creating major difficulties in the functioning of the hospitals including Medical college hospitals.

Injections including Paracetamol, Diclofenac, Cefotaxime, Ceftriaxone and IV Infusion fluids are in acute shortage in the state.

ALSO READ | Want everyone in TN to use govt hospitals: Ma Subramanian

A Doctor in Madurai government medical college hospital while speaking to IANS said, " Generally issues in drug supply come up in February but is solved by March end at the most but now it is already August and still we are running short of medicines creating very difficult situations in the functioning of the hospitals in the government sector."

He also said that there is a constant deficit of one drug or the other and a huge shortage of antibiotics. The doctor also said that the shortage is mostly due to the variable prices of medicines after Covid -19 and this has led to the delay in the floating of tenders."

P. Saminathan, President of Service Doctors and Post Graduate doctors association while told IANS: "Post Covid -19, the number of people taking treatment from Government hospitals has increased, resulting in increased drug consumption. However, the government has not increased the drug allotment proportionately."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shortage of medicines Tamil Nadu hospitals CMCHIS
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp