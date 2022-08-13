DVAC searches places linked to former MLA KPP Baskar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a series of searches at properties linked to former AIADMK ministers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) turned its focus on MLAs who were close to senior party leaders.

On Friday, DVAC sleuths conducted searches at several premises linked to former Namakkal MLA KPP Baskar in connection with a corruption case. Baskar is a close aide of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former minister P Thangamani. Searches were conducted at 28 places in Namakkal and one place each in Madurai and Tiruppur, the release added.

The searches were held at places belonging to the former MLA, his family members, relatives, friends, and associates. The DVAC team seized a lot of documents and other materials during the day-long search.

“KPP Baskar, during the period of his office as the MLA from April 28 2016 to March 15 2021, was in possession of pecuniary resources and properties in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of `4,72,23,539, which is disproportionate to the known source of income. The percentage of disproportionate assets is 315%,” the FIR said. According to sources `14.96 lakh and 214 documents were seized.

Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DVAC search and said it was political revenge. DVAC has so far registered cases against seven AIADMK former ministers MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani, KC Veeramani, C Vijayabaskar, and P Thangamani, KP Anbalagan and R Kamaraj.

