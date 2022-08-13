International events revive tourists interest in Mamallapuram history

Home States Tamil Nadu

The popularity which Mamallapuram gained after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 has gained impetus again after a lull caused by the pandemic.

Published: 13th August 2022

CHENNAI: The popularity which Mamallapuram gained after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 has gained impetus again after a lull caused by the pandemic. Unline earlier, many tourists, even domestic travellers, are showing interest in hiring tourist guides and knowing about the history of the old port city.    

Tour guides here said that the 44th International Chess Olympiad has only Mamallapuram take its fame to a world level. They added that it will take a few months to know for sure if the trend will continue.
SG Mohan, a local tour guide said even south Indians are hiring tour guides after Modi-Xi visit.

“Earlier only international tourists used to hire guides. But I had clients even from Coimbatore who wanted to know the history. Around 30% of tourists I get are from South India. They mostly belong to upper-middle class,” he said.

Many North Indians still ask for Pancha Ratha temple and Arjuna’s Penance where Modi and Xi Jinping spent time, Mohan added. P Asoka, approved tour guide and president of Approved Tour Guides Association, said Mahabalipuram has becopme a hot topic after Chess Olympiad.

