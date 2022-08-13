Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC suggests use of glass bottle for packing Aavin milk

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed that he would get back after getting instructions from the government.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras HC consisting of Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha told TN government to see whether glass bottles or tetra pack can be used for packing Aavin milk since the plastic packets currently used are harmful to the health of the consumers. 

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed that he would get back after getting instructions from the government. He informed that Rs 28.83 lakh fine was slapped and 514 kg plastic items were seized from 8550 shops during checks in 22,930 shops in the last 20 days in Chennai corporation limits. 

