Maldives-bound flight makes emergency landing in Coimbatore

A Go First flight to Maldives from Bangalore made an emergency landing in Coimbatore on Friday following a smoke warning on the aircraft.  

Published: 13th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Go First flight to Maldives from Bangalore made an emergency landing in Coimbatore on Friday following a smoke warning on the aircraft.  The Airbus 320 aircraft with 92 passengers onboard was landed at Coimbatore Airport at 12.57 pm.

According to sources from Airport Authority, while the flight was on the airspace of Kochi air traffic control, fire alarm was reported following that the flight was landed by 15 min from the alarm. Passengers onboard were made immediate evacuation after the landing in the airport. A separate place was allotted for the flight with a support of two fire tenders to meet any contingency situation.

“Technical persons from Coimbatore Airport checked the flight and found that the alarm happened due to the smoke alarm went off due to technical snag. The pilot of the aircraft reported all operation normal,” said a senior official from the airport authority.

The passengers have been informed that they would be arranged alternative flight. Till Friday evening, they were asked to wait at the Coimbatore Airport.  The flight took off from Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore on Friday at 12.13 and it was scheduled to land at Male at 1.40 pm.

