Post brawl with DMK supporters, BJP cadres hurl slippers at Tamil Nadu Finance minister's car

Thiagarajan was returning after paying respect to the mortal remains of martyr D Lakshmanan at the Madurai airport when the incident occurred.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP cadres hurled slippers at the car of finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Saturday.

Thiagarajan was returning after paying respect to the mortal remains of martyr D Lakshmanan at the Madurai airport when the incident occurred.

The mortal remains of rifleman Lakshmanan of C Pudhupatti village, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on August 11, reached Madurai airport today. Palanivel Thiagarajan went to the airport to pay his last respects.

A large number of BJP cadres have gathered near the airport to receive the party state president, K Annamalai.

Sources said that some alteration broke out between both DMK and BJP cadres. 

Annamalai too had gone to the airport to pay respect to the mortal remains of Lakshmanan.

Following the altercation, several BJP cadres blocked Thiagarajan's convoy which was exiting from the airport, and started raising slogans against him.

At the time, BJP cadres threw a slipper at the Thiagarajan's car. The on-duty cops swung into action and dispersed the BJP cadres to pave way for the convoy.

Police sources said that a case has been registered against six BJP cadres including BJP district vice-president P Kumar (48), BJP district campaigning secretary Bala (49) along with cadres Gopinath (42), Jeyakrishnan (39), Gopinath (44) and Mohammad Yaqoob (42) for hurling slippers onto the minister convoy at Madurai airport.

All six were booked under four sections. Investigations are underway to nab the female cadres who were involved in the incident.

