Puducherry's development going well: L-G Tamilisai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Everything is going well as far as Puducherry's development is concerned, said Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The L-G was speaking to media on the sidelines of an exhibition at Gandhi Thidal on Friday. She said, in terms of getting funding, there was a procedure regarding who had to do it administratively. She was responding to the criticism by Opposition parties that she had not done anything to get Central funding for Puducherry’s development despite several trips to Delhi and calling on the PM and other ministers.

At the same time, sometimes there may be some ups and downs administratively, she said, adding that she was working day and night as the UT's L-G. Further, the Centre is yet to take a decision on GST compensation to States but they (the opposition) are politicising everything, she said

Promising to support whatever good the government wants to do for residents, from flood relief funds to old age grants, she said she would immediately sign projects that will benefit the people. If the financial situation is not good, the Finance Secretary and the Chief Secretary will be called and consulted. She said she was working quickly and according to her conscience. Quoting the PM, she said, “Puducherry is benefiting in every way to become a Best Puducherry." She assured that Puducherry was definitely going to see huge development due to efforts from the CM, Ministers and her.

