Sathankulam custodial torture case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in Sathankulam custodial death case in Madurai district court on Friday. According to sources, the chargesheet, which had over 350 pages, was submitted before the I Additional District Judge of Madurai N Nagalakshmi. Copies of the chargesheet were served to all nine accused, they added.

Based on the orders passed by the Madurai Bench of Madras HC in a revision petition filed by one of the accused P Raghu Ganesh alleging non-furnishing of certain documents, the postmortem CD was furnished to Ganesh and other accused, sources further added. The trial was adjourned to August 18.

Earlier, the court examined a nodal officer of a telecom company and heard about the call details of the deceased. The case pertained to the death of a father-son duo, P Jeyaraj and Beniks, after they were allegedly beaten by Sathankulam police while in custody in June 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against nine policemen including an inspector on September 25, 2020 and the trial is underway. After probe, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on Friday.



