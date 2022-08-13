Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial torture case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in Sathankulam custodial death case in Madurai district court on Friday.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of CBI sleuths inquiring at the house of victims, P Jeyaraj and J Beniks, at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in Sathankulam custodial death case in Madurai district court on Friday. According to sources, the chargesheet, which had over 350 pages, was submitted before the I Additional District Judge of Madurai N Nagalakshmi. Copies of the chargesheet were served to all nine accused, they added.

Based on the orders passed by the Madurai Bench of Madras HC in a revision petition filed by one of the accused P Raghu Ganesh alleging non-furnishing of certain documents, the postmortem CD was furnished to Ganesh and other accused, sources further added. The trial was adjourned to August 18.

Earlier, the court examined a nodal officer of a telecom company and heard about the call details of the deceased. The case pertained to the death of a father-son duo, P Jeyaraj and Beniks, after they were allegedly beaten by Sathankulam police while in custody in June 2020.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against nine policemen including an inspector on September 25, 2020 and the trial is underway. After probe, the supplementary chargesheet was filed on Friday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture case CBI Sathankulam
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp