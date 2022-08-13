Home States Tamil Nadu

TN’s new ‘Neithal Uppu’ to be sold at concessional rates

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched Neithal Uppu, a new brand of salt in two varieties crystal iodised salt and refined free flow iodised salt.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image of salt pan workers used for representational purpose. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

Image of salt pan workers used for representational purpose. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched Neithal Uppu, a new brand of salt in two varieties crystal iodised salt and refined free flow iodised salt. These varieties are manufactured by the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation and will be sold at concessional rates in the market. 

The salt corporation already manufactures and sells iodised crystal salt, iodised free flow salt, and two varieties of fortified salt via the public distribution system and to the nutritious noon meal scheme of the State government at concessional rates. 

An official release said the chief minister also launched a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the families of salt-pan workers during the lean months of October-December, during which they can not find work. At the secretariat, five workers from the coastal districts received cheques for Rs 5,000 from the chief minister to mark the scheme’s start.

